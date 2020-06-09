Joseph Edward Murphy, Harriman

Joseph Edward Murphy, age 50, of Harriman passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.
He was born December 24, 1969 in Harriman and has been a life long resident of Roane County. He had a great love for music and could play various instruments. He enjoyed playing the guitar. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Herman Joe & Carole Jean Murphy; brother, David Murphy; sister, Linda Voyles.
SURVIVORS
Daughter Amber Murphy of Knoxville
Cousin Michelle Bray of Wartburg
Former Wives Etta Murphy of Illinois
Kelly Steele of Knoxville
Many extended family and friends
Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available.
Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net .