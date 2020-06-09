Joseph Edward Murphy, Harriman

Joseph Edward Murphy, age 50, of Harriman passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

He was born December 24, 1969 in Harriman and has been a life long resident of Roane County. He had a great love for music and could play various instruments. He enjoyed playing the guitar. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Herman Joe & Carole Jean Murphy; brother, David Murphy; sister, Linda Voyles.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Amber Murphy of Knoxville

Cousin Michelle Bray of Wartburg

Former Wives Etta Murphy of Illinois

Kelly Steele of Knoxville

Many extended family and friends

Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available.

Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

