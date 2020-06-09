Joseph Edward Murphy, Harriman

Joseph Edward Murphy, age 50, of Harriman passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. 

He was born December 24, 1969 in Harriman and has been a life long resident of Roane County.  He had a great love for music and could play various instruments.  He enjoyed playing the guitar.  Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Herman Joe & Carole Jean Murphy; brother, David Murphy; sister, Linda Voyles.

SURVIVORS

Daughter                   Amber Murphy of Knoxville

Cousin                       Michelle Bray of Wartburg

Former Wives           Etta Murphy of Illinois

                                    Kelly Steele of Knoxville

Many extended family and friends                            

Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available.

Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

