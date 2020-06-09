Albert A. Baisley, Tellico Valley

Mr. Albert A. Baisley, age 86 of Tellico Valley, passed away on Sunday, June 7th, 2020 at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was born on June 24th, 1933 in Pleasant Hill, TN. We are saddened by the passing of the founder of both RMG and RTS. Albert Baisley spent his entire life working and thinking. He was brilliant, and always wanted to see how things worked. If he couldn’t see how they worked, he would figure it out. Albert is not only the founder of those companies, he helped establish local businesses such as: Rockwood Iron and Metal, SEG, Tennessee Valley Steel, Southern Alloys, along with some others. He will be missed by his family, the community, and the scrap and trucking industries. Albert was a member of the Tellico Village Baptist Church. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Bank of Roane County. He is preceded in death by his parents: Virgil and Lou Baisley, and brother: Ralph Baisley. He is survived by:

Wife: Elizabeth Baisley of Tellico Valley, TN

Son: Gary Baisley of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Kim Wyatt (Luke) of Kingston, TN

3 Grandchildren: Mike Baisley (Ashley)

Kyle Baisley (Mandy)

Rachel Heichelbech (Brandon)

7 Great Grandchildren

Sister: Doris Cline

The family will meet at the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at 11:00am ET for a graveside service with Dr. Charlie Barnard officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date that will be announced on www.evansmortuary.biz and on Facebook. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Albert A. Baisley.

