Margaret Louise Jones Francis, Harriman

Mrs. Margaret Louise Jones Francis, age 81, of Harriman went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Madison, AL surrounded by her loving family. Margaret (Louise) was a caregiver from an early age. She received great joy giving to others, especially her family. She exemplified the image of a help mate to John. She worked behind the scenes as his secretary, helper – pitching in wherever needed, cook extraordinaire – providing meals for work and family functions, chief financial officer of the Francis family – making a modest income stretch to meet every need. Louise was an amazing gardener – she loved to grow plants from seed. In her empty nest years, Louise worked as a cashier at the White Store and Walmart. She never met a stranger and loved on all those around her. Becoming a grandmother thrilled her beyond measure! Louise looked forward to time spent with Jonathan, Jana, and Katy. Traveling to spend time with them gave her so many wonderful memories. She was very grateful to the Lord to be able to attend each of her grandchildren’s college graduations and weddings. Those who she met were often entertained with stories about her intelligent engineer grandson, nurse granddaughter, and equestrian granddaughter. She welcomed the spouses of her grandchildren into the family with open arms. She celebrated the accomplishments of her grandchildren and made sure everyone knew about them. ;0) Her heart for others grew and grew as she touched so many lives. She, along with John, enjoyed the servers at the Cracker Barrel in Harriman where they ate nearly every night. She loved the variety of food but really went to socialize. Louise always encouraged the young people in her life to work hard, get an education and care about people. Chances are if you went to the Cracker Barrel very often, you were regaled with the stories of her working at Walmart and being the 3rd customer of the Cracker Barrel. She spent her last months at her daughter’s home getting to know and enjoy her great-grandchildren. She adored interacting with Owen, Normandy, Mitchell, and Nathaniel. She thought they were the smartest, prettiest, most fun-loving great- grandchildren on the planet. She was affectionately known as Gran-Gran (Hattie to Mitchell). Alzheimer’s began robbing her of her memories, but it never dampened her friendly, loving spirit. She lived a life of love, devotion, acceptance, and encouragement. Louise never thought she accomplished much but oh how very wrong she was. She accomplished so very much. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years: John M. Francis. John passed only 3 months ago. Parents: Burley and Lillie Pritchett Jones. Siblings: Freddie Jones, Boyd Jones, and Paul Jones. Sisters-in-law: Betty Wright Jones and Betty Francis Jones.

She is survived by her daughter: Patricia Francis Berry. Daughter-in-law: Nancy S. Francis. Grandchildren: Jonathan & Tammy Berry, Jana & Brian Givens, and Katy & Patrick Stringfellow. Great grandchildren: Owen, Normandy, Mitchel, and Nathaniel. Brother: Bobby Joe Jones. And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will meet on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood for graveside services with Bro. Ronnie Stockton officiating. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Francis family.

