Estel Jack Shoupe, Rocky Top

Estel Jack Shoupe, age 71 of Rocky Top, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 25, 1949 in Caryville.

He is preceded in death by: mother, Vida Jane Duncan; father, Jack Jobe; sister, Dorris Leonard; and grandson, Wesley Leach.

He is survived by: children, Shawnee Shoupe of Rockwood, Princess Kesterson of Rocky Top, Dee Dee Shoupe Gyles of VOnore, Gail Baird of Lafollette, and Jason Shoupe of Rocky Top; grandchildren, DeShea Marlow, Joshua Morris, Mariah Reynolds Shoupe, Taylor Shoupe, Jaxon Shoupe, Preston Gyles, Suzie Gyles, Katherin Gyles, Tasha Shelton, Sierra Shelton, Jessica Davis, and Dawn Ridenour; great-grandchildren, Mason, Carson, Cameron and Jack Marlow, Reagen Smith, Brydon Shelton, Gunner Leach, Raeghan Wilson, Bryson Bailey, and Maddox and Taytum Baird; brother, Freddy Jobe; and sister, Ella Mae Cody.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Rev. Jimmy Lindsey officiating. Graveside service will be on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1pm at Beech Grove Cemetery.

