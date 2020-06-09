Roane County Man Facing Child Sex Crime Charges

A Roane County man is facing a child sex crime charge. According to the jail database, 28-year-old Bryon Cody Copeland of Harriman is charged with sexual child abuse. The warrant reads between August 2018 and November 2019, Copeland took part in numerous sexual acts with the child under the age of 11 as well as took pictures of the minors private part. Copeland was processed into the jail and initially placed under $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance July 21, 2020 in Roane County General Sessions Court.

According to court records obtained by our friends at 105 7 News, this incident took place at the same home in between the 2,000 and 2,600 block of Swan Pond Road where 57-year-old Clarence Cook was arrested last month for sexual child abuse.

Byron Cody Copeland

Race W Sex M Eye Color BLU Hair Color BRO Weight 200 Height 5 11 Admit Date 06-06-2020 Admit Time 2:10 PM Confining Agency Roane

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Continuous Sexual Abuse Of Child 06-06-2020 General Sessions Stevens 07-21-2020 $50,000.00 Appearance Bond Harriman Police Department ROANE – TN0730000

