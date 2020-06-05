Roane Counties Largest Employer DWK Life Sciences /Chase Industry to begin lay-offs Monday

It appears the COVID-19 Pandemic will have a Major Impact in Roane County as far as one Corporation is concerned. We have obtained information today from DWK Life Sciences, formerly Chase Instruments in the Roane County Industrial Park in Rockwood, will begin reducing their workforce this coming Monday, according to DWK public relations manager Ken Falkowitz. In an email sent to BBB TV-12, the Rockwood plant will also begin a planned factory shut down the week of June 15th and July 6th. “This is all Due to softness related to certain end markets”, Falkowitz said.

The Rockwood plant of DWK Life Science, is Roane Counties largest non-government employer with a workforce of some 350. The plant supplies many medical laboratories and hospitals with tubing for vials and the tubes for giving shots from needles as well as other non-medically related market needs. Hopefully this shutdown will be temporary, as demand for the products will begin to increase as the economy grows.

We will keep you up-to-date on this shutdown.

Email is listed below:

Subject: RE: Plant Lay -offs

Dear Dudley,

Due to softness related to certain end markets, we will be implementing reduced work schedules in our Rockwood operations including a planned factory shutdown the week of June 15th and July 6th.

Best regards,

Ken Falkowitz

VP, Strategic Marketing



DWK Life Sciences LLC

234 Cardiff Valley Road

Rockwood, TN 37854

US

