Jerry Gordon Crowe, Harriman

Jerry Gordon Crowe, age 65, a resident of Harriman, passed away, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Turkey Creek Medical Center.

Mr. Crowe was born August 22, 1954 in Roane County, TN.  He was a lifelong resident of this area and attended Mount Pisgah Baptist Church and the Grove Church of Kingston.

Jerry was a very successful businessman which he started as a residential construction business and moved to a commercial business.  He enjoyed:  golf, boating, fishing, hiking, UT football, inviting people over for games, going to the beach and most importantly he loved spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Lou Justice.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Tammy Crowe; by his parents:  Charles Justice and wife, Ethel of Oliver Springs; by children:  Jamie Schroer and husband, John of Kennesaw, Ga, Ashley Akers and husband, Jeremy of Knoxville, Brittany Wiesner and husband, Kody of Morristown, and Alex Crowe; by grandchildren:  Lauren, Aaron, and Isaac Schroer, Annabelle and Asher Akers and Kash Wiesner; by a brother, Richard Anthony “Tony” Justice and wife, Connie of Oliver Springs; by mother-in-law, Bernette King of Coalfield;  by a special person in his life, Joyce Dawson and by several nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, June 6, 2020 between the hours of 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs.  The funeral will follow at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Phillip Martin and Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.  Burial and graveside services will be held following the funeral service at Adcock Cemetery in Coalfield, TN.  Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Crowe family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

