George Donald “Don” May, Knoxville

George Donald “Don” May, age 85 of Knoxville, TN, stepped into the presence of the Lord Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was a 1953 graduate of Bearden High School, a graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan College, and served in the United States Air Force Strategic Air Command. He was a faithful member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jordan Amanns Montgomery; three brothers and four sisters.

Survived by wife of 40 years, Jennie Warren May; children: Tracy Amanns (Russell), Mike May (Jan), and Todd May (Angie Cox); grandchildren: Devin Payne (Jeremy), Shey Amanns (Julia), Crissa Lewis (Alex), Haleigh Beth May; step-grandchildren: Holly, Austin and Savannah; great grand-daughter, Emmie Jordan Payne, as well as many well-loved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 3:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. Don’s Celebration of Life service will immediately follow with Dr. John Green and Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Come prepared with a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. The church has asked for ALL flower deliveries to arrive on Sunday, June 7, 2020 between the hours of 1:00-2:30 pm. His graveside will be 3:00 pm, Monday at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery (5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN) with full military honors at graveside. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Don to Wallace Memorial Baptist Church (701 Merchant Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912). Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

