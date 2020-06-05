George Donald “Don” May, Knoxville

News Department 15 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 65 Views

George Donald “Don” May, age 85 of Knoxville, TN, stepped into the presence of the Lord Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was a 1953 graduate of Bearden High School, a graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan College, and served in the United States Air Force Strategic Air Command. He was a faithful member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jordan Amanns Montgomery; three brothers and four sisters.

Survived by wife of 40 years, Jennie Warren May; children: Tracy Amanns (Russell), Mike May (Jan), and Todd May (Angie Cox); grandchildren: Devin Payne (Jeremy), Shey Amanns (Julia), Crissa Lewis (Alex), Haleigh Beth May; step-grandchildren: Holly, Austin and Savannah; great grand-daughter, Emmie Jordan Payne, as well as many well-loved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 3:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church.  Don’s Celebration of Life service will immediately follow with Dr. John Green and Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Come prepared with a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines.  The church has asked for ALL flower deliveries to arrive on Sunday, June 7, 2020 between the hours of 1:00-2:30 pm. His graveside will be 3:00 pm, Monday at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery (5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN) with full military honors at graveside. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Don to Wallace Memorial Baptist Church (701 Merchant Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912).  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. 

holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

Marian Peterman Ault, Signal Mountain

Marian Peterman Ault, 95, a resident of Signal Mountain, Tennessee went to be with Lord on June 2, 2020, where she joined her husband of 67 years, Rufus Dean Ault. She grew up in Rockwood, TN in the “Peterman House” before she moved to Signal Mountain, TN where she and Dean raised their family and were members of Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church.  She loved to send sweet cards and words of encouragement to her family and friends and was always excited to see the flowers bloom.  She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin M. Peterman, mother, Ida Guy Peterman and sister, Mildred Peterman Bradford, and brother, D.T. Peterman.  She will be missed by her daughter, Joyce Ault Hodges and husband, Rudy; son, Brian Peterman Ault and wife, Donna; granddaughter, Taylor Brianne Ault Seay and husband, Austin; nephew, Randy Ault; great-nephew, Jay Ault; and special family friends Bob Holt, and Jim and Macky Fletcher and family.  The family and friends will gather for a graveside service at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The family wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to Dr. Guy Smoak and the staff of UT Hardin Valley Family Physicians and the staff of UT Hospice for their loving care.  In remembrance of where Dean and Marian came to know their Savior and where they met each other, memorial gifts may be made to the First Christian Church, P. O. Box 45, Rockwood, TN 37854. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Marian Peterman Ault.  

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: