Demolition on the Old AMSE building has begun

Demolition has begun on the old American Museum of Science and Energy

Demolition has begun on the former American Museum of Science and Energy property as workers begin to demolish the building and then begin construction of the new apartments.

Developer’s had finished its work with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and demolition of the old building began with inside work earlier this week, but the outside demolition began today.

AMSE Demolition has begun

While workers had already been doing what is described as “light” environmental work inside the old AMSE building, the front brick façade began coming down today along with some trees around the property.

While the old AMSE building is coming down, the museum continues at a smaller location on East Main Street.

AMSE Demolition has begun

Watson made the announcement about work beginning at Main Street Lofts, the name of the planned apartment complex, at a virtual meeting of Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission last Monday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

