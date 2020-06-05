City of Oak Ridge to resume in-person City Council meetings on June 8

Brad Jones 19 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 95 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 4, 2020) – The City of Oak Ridge’s regular City Council meeting set for Monday, June 8, at 7 p.m., will be held in person and at Council Chambers. As usual, the meeting will still be streamed live on the city’s website and broadcast simultaneously on BBB TV-12.

While the meeting is in person, residents are still encouraged to watch the meeting through one of the methods provided above due to Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order limiting public gatherings to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Only 25 chairs can safely fit in council chambers so seating will be limited.

All attendees will be temperature-screened prior to entry and are asked to wear masks.

The livestream can be watched on the city’s website at oakridgetn.gov/councilstreaming.aspx. The meeting will also be audio- and video-recorded and posted on the City’s website within 48 hours of the meeting’s end.

Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson will be presenting the budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 at Monday’s meeting. To view the meeting agenda, visit the city’s website by clicking here.

Citizens who wish to comment on any item on the meeting agenda or about other items not on the agenda may email their comments, including their name and address, to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Eastern on Monday, June 8, 2020. City Manager Mark Watson will read the comments into the record during the meeting.

Contact the City Clerk’s office with any questions at (865) 425-3411.

You can visit OakRidgeTN.gov for information on all boards and commissions as some, including the Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission, Beer Permit Board, and Board of Zoning Appeals, are transitioning back to in-person meetings.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

ACSD mourns passing of retired K9

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired K9 officer on Wednesday. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: