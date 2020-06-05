City of Oak Ridge to resume in-person City Council meetings on June 8

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 4, 2020) – The City of Oak Ridge’s regular City Council meeting set for Monday, June 8, at 7 p.m., will be held in person and at Council Chambers. As usual, the meeting will still be streamed live on the city’s website and broadcast simultaneously on BBB TV-12.

While the meeting is in person, residents are still encouraged to watch the meeting through one of the methods provided above due to Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order limiting public gatherings to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Only 25 chairs can safely fit in council chambers so seating will be limited.

All attendees will be temperature-screened prior to entry and are asked to wear masks.

The livestream can be watched on the city’s website at oakridgetn.gov/councilstreaming.aspx. The meeting will also be audio- and video-recorded and posted on the City’s website within 48 hours of the meeting’s end.

Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson will be presenting the budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 at Monday’s meeting. To view the meeting agenda, visit the city’s website by clicking here.

Citizens who wish to comment on any item on the meeting agenda or about other items not on the agenda may email their comments, including their name and address, to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Eastern on Monday, June 8, 2020. City Manager Mark Watson will read the comments into the record during the meeting.

Contact the City Clerk’s office with any questions at (865) 425-3411.

You can visit OakRidgeTN.gov for information on all boards and commissions as some, including the Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission, Beer Permit Board, and Board of Zoning Appeals, are transitioning back to in-person meetings.

