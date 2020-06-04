Rockwood Council passes no tax increase budget on first reading Tuesday following budget workshop

Brad Jones News

Rockwood City Council members, city staff and Mayor Miller, met Tuesday afternoon and into the early evening in a budget work session followed by a special called session, to pass the 2020 – ’21 budget on first reading. According to City administrator Becky Ruppe, there is no proposed tax increase for Rockwood property owners this year. She did say they are awaiting the re-appraisals final numbers later in the year and Depending on how much revenue is either lost or gained in property tax appraisal values, then the city would have to look into how to address that financially. Department heads have also been asked to keep their budgets without any new requests at this time. The 2020-21 budget for Rockwood as presented with no tax increase, was passed unanimously by the council. They will look at passing it on second and final reading when the council has their next regularly scheduled meeting June 22nd at 6 p.m.

