James Oscar Goans, Clinton

James Oscar Goans, age 91, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020, at the Commonweath Senior Living of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was born on August 10, 1928 in Clinton, to parents Samuel and Stella Goans.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Kenneth Goans and Howard Goans, sister, Sarah Cantrell, and nephew, Kenny Goans.

He is survived by sisters, Margie Goans Hardings and Katherine Goans Dillow, nieces, Terry Harding Watkins, Carol Goans, Lynette Dillow Middleton, Tracy Dillow Meddaugh, and Ann Cantrell Cable, and nephews Ronnie Harding and Dail R. Cantrell, as well as many grand nieces and nephews.

James Oscar Goans, also known as “Red” and “Slam,” graduated from Clinton High School where he played Varsity football and four years as a starting tackle. From there he was drafted into the Army and served in the Korean Conflict. After leaving the Army, Jim became high voltage electrician and worked throughout the United States, always returning home to Clinton often between jobs to be with family.

Jim’s interests were his friends and his love for sports. He enjoyed playing golf, and he was an avid follower of Tennessee Athletics. Jim was a member of the Masonic Lodge located in Clinton, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations be made to the Anderson County School System in his honor, which can be mailed to his nephew and Anderson County Board of Education member, Dail R. Cantrell, P.O. Box 299, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

