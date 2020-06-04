Oak Ridge Man charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Jordan Young, 33, was arrested on June 1, 2020, at 3:48 p.m. by Oak Ridge police officers and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred at a residence on Utica Circle on June 1 at approximately 4:20 a.m.  Young was taken to the Anderson County Jail, where he remains in custody.

Once on the scene, officers were told that a man had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and leg, and that friends had taken him to the hospital.

Several witnesses identified Young as the suspect, and investigators say that an argument between he and the victim had escalated prior to the stabbing.

Oak Ridge Today also reports that Young is also facing charges in connection to “multiple aggravated assaults on other victims.”

Young’s bond has been set at $100,000, his next court date is scheduled for June 9.

YOUNG, JORDAN L

Age:

 33 

Class:

 PRETRIAL/NON-SENTENCED FELON

Race/Sex:

 B/M

Intake Date:

 06/01/2020 06:25 PM

City:

 OAK RIDGE

Arrested By:

 OAK RIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Charge Attempted MURDER — SECOND DEGREE

Bond $100,000

Court Date 06/09/2020, 9AM

