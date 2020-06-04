Hwy 58 two vehicle accident Monday sends one by LifeStar, two others to area hospitals

A two vehicle accident Monday, June 1, 2020, on Highway 58 south of Kingston left four hurt. Trooper Matthew Armes says a 2008 Ford Ranger driven by 80-year-old Ronald Eugene Morton of Kingston pulled out into the path of an oncoming southbound 1999 Cherokee Jeep operated by 26-year-old Betty S. Webb of Kingston. Morton, Webb and two passengers in the Jeep, 35-year-old Mitchell Lee Pogue of Kingston and a 6-year-old, were all injured in the crash. The report states charges are pending against Morton who pulled out of Brannon Road into the path of the jeep . Morton’s vehicle rolled down an embankment and the jeep struck a culvert. LifeStar was called to transport one of the victims but the report did not state who was flown out nor the extent of any of the injuries.
