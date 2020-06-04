Green Industry Day Goes Virtual

Brad Jones

The 2020 Green Industry Field Day will be entirely online this year as a result of social distancing measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Four sessions will be offered live, and a variety of topics will be covered. Image courtesy UTIA.

Four Sessions Will Be Offered Online June 16

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Pivoting to online delivery continues for University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture summer field days, with the Green Industry Field Day scheduled for June 16 going virtual.

“We have a dynamic set of completely live presentations that span diverse topics,” says Amy Fulcher, UT Extension sustainable ornamental plant production and landscape management specialist. “Because of our virtual format, Andy Pulte will guide us on an unprecedented opportunity to view native plants in public gardens as well as private gardens which are not normally accessible to the public.” Like Fulcher, Pulte is on the faculty of the UT Department of Plant Sciences.

Four online sessions will be offered for industry professionals ranging from landscape contractors, arborists, garden center operators and nursery producers. Michael Ross, assistant professor in the Department of Plant Sciences, will speak on ecological landscape design. Frank Hale and Alan Windham, professors in the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology, will update attendees on crapemyrtle bark scale, laurel wilt and other insects and diseases affecting landscape plants. Pulte will also lead a session on native plants that are resilient and pest resistant, and Fulcher will round out the day with practical tips for operating businesses more safely during COVID-19.

The field day is free to attend but pre-registration is required. Registration is available online at tiny.utk.edu/greenindustryrsvp.

Pesticide recertification points will be available to pesticide license holders in categories C3, C10 and C12. License holders should have their license numbers ready when they register.

The field day is presented in partnership with the Tennessee Nursery & Landscape Association.

For more information about other UT Institute of Agriculture field days, visit agresearch.tennessee.edu or contact your local county Extension office.

Through its land-grant mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. utia.tennessee.edu.

