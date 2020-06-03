Y-12 contractor Consolidated Nuclear Security contributes more than $100k for COVID-19 relief in East Tennessee

East Tennessee Foundation Neighbor to Neighbor Fund and others receive funds

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – As the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the economy and the health of our neighbors in East Tennessee, Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC (CNS) and Y-12 employees are contributing to the community in a number of ways.

CNS recently donated $100,000 to the East Tennessee Foundation’s Neighbor to Neighbor (N2N) Disaster Relief Fund, which awards grants weekly to help nonprofit organizations in several East Tennessee counties meet critical needs, particularly for low-income families. The relationship between CNS and ETF goes back to 2014, when CNS created its Y-12 Community Investment Fund to solicit and award grants in areas determined by a committee of employees.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, this year CNS chose to redirect funding from its own fund to the N2N fund in order to expedite delivery of funds to those in need. We appreciate the ability to direct our funds to current critical needs in the community,” says Robert Keen, chair of the Y-12 employee investment committee. “We’re confident that ETF will leverage these funds through N2N to do the most good for the most people.”

Some of the CNS N2N funds have already been awarded to local nonprofits to support essential needs in several East Tennessee counties, including the following:

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC)

Boys and Girls Club of Tennessee Valley

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

Family Justice Center

Knoxville Leadership Foundation

Roane State Community College Foundation

United Way of Anderson County

Direct donations to other agencies

In addition to this major donation, CNS has met additional needs through donations to United Way of Anderson County and the Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue. The company is also redirecting event sponsorships to donations, including more than $11,000 to Methodist Medical Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Junior Achievement of East Tennessee, Roane Alliance and Anderson County Chamber’s Champions Program.

Jason Bohne, Senior Director of Communications, says “At a time when many organizations are struggling to maintain their budgets and provide support in the region, we are happy to be able to work with our community partners and find ways to contribute so necessary services can continue.”

CNS also manages the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas, and has made substantial contributions in the Texas Panhandle to support efforts combatting the COVID-19 outbreak, along with continuing relationships with the Amarillo Area Foundation (AAF) Disaster Relief Fund, and the High Plains Food Bank.

Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC operates the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex in support of the National Nuclear Security Administration. CNS member companies include Bechtel National, Inc.; Leidos; ATK Launch Systems; and SOC LLC, with Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc. as a teaming subcontractor.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

