South Carolina man arrested on drug charge in Cumberland County near Rockwood

Brad Jones 11 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 264 Views

A South Carolina man is facing charges in Cumberland County. Deputies responded yesterday to a gas station on Westel Road on Rockwood mountain near I-40 where they encountered 37-year-old James Robert Lee behind a dumpster after he reportedly was crawling in the parking lot. The report states Lee appeared to be under the influence of a drug. Lee allegedly attempted to flee but was taken into custody for manufacture, sale delivery of meth, public intoxication and resisting arrest. Lee allegedly was in possession of a bag containing meth and told officers he swallowed about 2 grams of the drug earlier in the day.

