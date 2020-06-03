Roane County plans to offer ‘Virtual School’ to some students starting in 2020-2021 School Year

Parents of some students in Roane County are concerned about sending their children back to schools in August because of the COVID-19 situation. Now they will have a second option as the school system will have a virtual school. K-8th grade courses would be offered online by way of Tech Prep with certified teachers. Roane County teachers will be used for high school students online platform called Canvas, a program is already used by colleges and universities. The number of students that can take the virtual classes the first year will be limited as it will be subject to state standards.
Tags 2020-2021 School Year August COVID-19 Roane County Schools Virtual School
Check Also
Park Implements Vehicle-Free Wednesdays in Cades Cove
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced the implementation of vehicle-free access along the Cades …