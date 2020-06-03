ORPD Investigating Deadly Crash on State Route 95 Near Bethel Valley Road

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 3, 2020, 5:50 p.m.) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a deadly crash between a vehicle and a tree on Tennessee State Route 95 just south of Bethel Valley Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a 39-year-old male passenger who was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was transported to Methodist Medical Center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Identification of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. The Roane County Medical Examiner responded and ordered the deceased to be transported to Roane Medical Center.

Tennessee State Route 95 is expected to reopen within the next 30 minutes.

