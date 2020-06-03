Michael (Mike) Futrell, Harriman

News Department 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 468 Views

Michael (Mike) Futrell, age 49 of Harriman, born September 24, 1970, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Roane Medical Center.  Mike dearly loved his wife and love of his life Kathy, his twin boys, Jacob and Joshua and daughter Sarah.

He loved History, especially the history of Harriman. He was a great supporter of Roane County High School Band and was the “Water Boy” for 4 years. He was an employee at ORNL for over 15 years. He deejayed at WHBT, a local radio station in Harriman during his younger years. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Harriman.  Mike loved spending time and cooking for his family and friends and never met a stranger. He is preceded in death by his father; Billy Joe Futrell, stepfather; Pete McCarroll, brother; Tim Futrell, aunts; Mary Burfield, Debbie Mayton and Barbara Poland and uncle, Tom Futrell.

Mike is survived by his wife; Kathy Seiber Futrell

Mother; Erma McCarroll

Children; Jacob and Joshua Futrell

Stepchildren; Coty (Megan) Pridemore and Sarah Pridemore

Granddaughter; Harper Marie Pridemore

Sisters-in law; Teresa Turnbill (Evan), Pat Rose and Becky Seiber

Brothers-in law; Frank, Charles (Kim) and Ricky Seiber

Special uncle; Terry Futrell

Nieces; Karli Jade Futrell and Jamie Goodwin

Special Cousin; Dennis Poland

Aunts and Uncles; Corinne Finch, Norma Black (Jerry), Carl Mayton Jr. (Sylvia), Susie Rivers (Jim), J.D. Mayton (Marlene), Paul Mayton(Marjorie), Steve Mayton (Donna), Phillip Mayton, Teresa Phipps, Margaret Rather (Jim), Sue Futrell and Doug Burfield

Special Friends; John Walt, Alan Oliver and Dave Kaveshan

And a host of other family members and friends.

Mike chose cremation and wanted a “Celebration of Life” to be held at a later date.

To leave a note for Mike’s family or to sign the online guestbook please visit jacksonfuneralservices.com

About News Department

Check Also

Michael Walter Mystkowski, Kingston

Michael Walter Mystkowski, age 53, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, May 31, 2020 at his residence.  He was born November 6, 1966 in Manhattan, New York.  He was employed by Travel Centers of America where he worked as General Manager.  Michael loved the outdoors and enjoyed boating and fishing.  He was also an avid UT Vols fan.  He had also attended Culinary school and was an excellent chef.  Preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Doris Mystkowski.      SURVIVORSDaughtersDanielle & Jessica Mystkowski of Jacksonville, FL Significant OtherKellie Cotton of Kingston  SisterGayle Blakeslee of North Carolina  GrandchildrenIsabella McCoy, Trinity Mystkowski, Michael St. Martin, Scarlet St. Martin, Attikus Kendrick  Mother-in-law Doris Cotton of Opelika, AL  Special FriendsChris Hackett, Greg Cochrane, Tom Budic, William C. Jordan   A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a later date.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .   Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.  

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: