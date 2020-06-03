Michael (Mike) Futrell, Harriman

Michael (Mike) Futrell, age 49 of Harriman, born September 24, 1970, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. Mike dearly loved his wife and love of his life Kathy, his twin boys, Jacob and Joshua and daughter Sarah.

He loved History, especially the history of Harriman. He was a great supporter of Roane County High School Band and was the “Water Boy” for 4 years. He was an employee at ORNL for over 15 years. He deejayed at WHBT, a local radio station in Harriman during his younger years. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Harriman. Mike loved spending time and cooking for his family and friends and never met a stranger. He is preceded in death by his father; Billy Joe Futrell, stepfather; Pete McCarroll, brother; Tim Futrell, aunts; Mary Burfield, Debbie Mayton and Barbara Poland and uncle, Tom Futrell.

Mike is survived by his wife; Kathy Seiber Futrell

Mother; Erma McCarroll

Children; Jacob and Joshua Futrell

Stepchildren; Coty (Megan) Pridemore and Sarah Pridemore

Granddaughter; Harper Marie Pridemore

Sisters-in law; Teresa Turnbill (Evan), Pat Rose and Becky Seiber

Brothers-in law; Frank, Charles (Kim) and Ricky Seiber

Special uncle; Terry Futrell

Nieces; Karli Jade Futrell and Jamie Goodwin

Special Cousin; Dennis Poland

Aunts and Uncles; Corinne Finch, Norma Black (Jerry), Carl Mayton Jr. (Sylvia), Susie Rivers (Jim), J.D. Mayton (Marlene), Paul Mayton(Marjorie), Steve Mayton (Donna), Phillip Mayton, Teresa Phipps, Margaret Rather (Jim), Sue Futrell and Doug Burfield

Special Friends; John Walt, Alan Oliver and Dave Kaveshan

And a host of other family members and friends.

Mike chose cremation and wanted a “Celebration of Life” to be held at a later date.

To leave a note for Mike’s family or to sign the online guestbook please visit jacksonfuneralservices.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

