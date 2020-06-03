Randall Glenn Bowling, Sweetwater

Randall Glenn Bowling of Sweetwater was born in Rockford, Illinois on September 18, 1962, passed away at the age of 57 on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was a member of the Methodist Church. Graduated from Cleveland State as an R.N. and worked for Sweetwater Hospital Association for 30+ years.

Randall is preceded in death by parents, Martin and Evelyn Bowling,

Grandparents, Clint and Lily Bowling,

Grandparents, Wiley and Elizabeth Graves.

Survived by sister, Susan Bowling Huskey of Dayton, TN.

Brother and sister-in-law, Martin (David) and Roxanne Bowling.

Brother and sister-in-law, Duane (Bub) and Karen Bowling.

Nieces, Stephanie (Colby) Alpert,

Courtney (Jeremy) Walker,

Samantha Bowling,

Courtney (Cody) Watson.

Nephews, Josh Presley,

Ryan (Trina) Huskey,

Trent (Lauren) Huskey,

Stephen Porter and Hayley Wagnon.

Great nieces, Kylee Porter,

Jocelynn Wagnon

Great nephews, Connor Watson,

Cayden Watson.

Brother-in-law, Terry (Nina) Huskey

Special Friends, Connie Lynn, Debbie Fry and Sharon Roberts.

Host of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Special thanks to Sweetwater Hospital

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater from 1:00 – 3:00 pm, with Graveside Service and interment to follow at 3:30 pm in Corinth Cemetery. Pastor Ron Fisher will be officiating.

Kyker Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.

