Otus Carroll, Rocky Top

Otus Carroll, age 87 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2019 at Tennova North Medical Center in Powell, TN. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. Otus loved races and ford cars. He was a member of the Fratersville Baptist Church in Fratersville, TN and enjoyed his bible study classes at Clinch River Baptist Church in Rocky Top, TN. Otus was preceded in death by his parents, King and Mattie Carroll; wife, Reba Carroll; brother, Clayburn Carroll; and sister, Edna Bratcher.

He is survived by his sisters, Georgia Jobe and husband Johnny of Rocky Top, TN, and Helen Bowlin and husband Ralph of Fratersville, TN; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Otus’s family will receive his friends on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm with his funeral service to follow at 7:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with Rev. Larry Webster officiating. His interment and graveside service will be at Oak Grove cemetery in Rocky Top, TN on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 3:00pm. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Michael Walter Mystkowski, Kingston

Michael Walter Mystkowski, age 53, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, May 31, 2020 at his residence.  He was born November 6, 1966 in Manhattan, New York.  He was employed by Travel Centers of America where he worked as General Manager.  Michael loved the outdoors and enjoyed boating and fishing.  He was also an avid UT Vols fan.  He had also attended Culinary school and was an excellent chef.  Preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Doris Mystkowski.      SURVIVORSDaughtersDanielle & Jessica Mystkowski of Jacksonville, FL Significant OtherKellie Cotton of Kingston  SisterGayle Blakeslee of North Carolina  GrandchildrenIsabella McCoy, Trinity Mystkowski, Michael St. Martin, Scarlet St. Martin, Attikus Kendrick  Mother-in-law Doris Cotton of Opelika, AL  Special FriendsChris Hackett, Greg Cochrane, Tom Budic, William C. Jordan   A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a later date.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .   Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.  

