Steven Rowe Vinson, Oliver Springs

Steven Rowe Vinson, age 62 a resident of Oliver Springs, TN passed away at his home on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020.

Steve was born June 29, 1957 in Middletown, Ohio. Steve was a 1976 graduate of Oliver Springs High School. Steve played football for Oliver Springs and was known for his speed and agility. Steve had a passion and grate spirit for his teammates and school. Always with victory as his focus.

After high school, Steve enlisted in the United States Navy. Steve was stationed in Norfolk, VA with the job title of Radioman. On the base he was known as “Sharky” to his fellow brothers. He served his country with respect and valor.

Steve served as both the Assistant Athletic Director and Assistant Director of Little League for the Oliver Springs Youth Club from 1998 to 2006. Steve made a positive impact to countless young minds through mentorship and instruction. He was a true leader and had a real knack for coaching.

Steve is preceded in death by grandparents Floyd and Cleo Mason of Oak Ridge, TN. Also, Father Kermit Rowe Vinson of Arkansas, and Mother Sybol Mason Chapman of Oak Ridge, TN.

Steve is survived by his three children:

Dewey Dee Rochelle Solomon and Mother Sharon Louria of Oliver Springs, TN

Misty Gayle Cox and Joshua McMinn and Mother Margaret Ann Oden of Oak Ridge, TN.

Michael Joseph Vinson and Mother Lana Jo Furlong of Oliver Springs, TN.

Steve is also survived by 5 Grand Children:

Michael Chapmen of Knoxville, TN.

Melanie Kathleen Vinson of Oak Ridge, TN.

John Thomas Solomon of Knoxville, TN.

Heather and Kenny Rapp of Knoxville, TN.

Caleb Parker Cox of Oak Ridge, TN.

Steve has 5 living brothers and sisters:

Luther Vinson with Son Benjamin and Life Mate Jesse Vinson and Daughter Jessica Vinson of Oliver Springs, TN.

Cathy and Chuck Boyd of Knoxville, TN.

Kevin and Rumiko Vinson residing in Japan.

Karen Vinson with children Norina Samuels and Jerrece and wife Heather Marie Vinson of Georgia.

Brian and Wendy Vinson of Oak Ridge, with children Adam and Crystal Hatcher of Knoxville TN. Also Ashton Harmon of Virginia.

Also survived by a host of Aunts and Uncles.

Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of life and interment ceremony to be announced after the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Donations to the Oliver Springs Youth Club are requested in lieu of flowers and gifts. Thank you.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Vinson family.

