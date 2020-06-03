Michael Walter Mystkowski, Kingston

Michael Walter Mystkowski, age 53, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, May 31, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 6, 1966 in Manhattan, New York. He was employed by Travel Centers of America where he worked as General Manager. Michael loved the outdoors and enjoyed boating and fishing. He was also an avid UT Vols fan. He had also attended Culinary school and was an excellent chef. Preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Doris Mystkowski.

SURVIVORS

DaughtersDanielle & Jessica Mystkowski of Jacksonville, FL

Significant OtherKellie Cotton of Kingston

SisterGayle Blakeslee of North Carolina

GrandchildrenIsabella McCoy, Trinity Mystkowski, Michael St. Martin, Scarlet St. Martin, Attikus Kendrick

Mother-in-law Doris Cotton of Opelika, AL

Special FriendsChris Hackett, Greg Cochrane, Tom Budic, William C. Jordan

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

