Mary Elizabeth Oden Young, Oakdale

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Oden Young, age 66, of Oakdale, passed away Sunday May 31, 2020 at her home with her husband by her side. Mary was an avid gardener and crafter. She never met a stranger. She had a heart of gold and a contagious smile. She is survived her husband of 34 years: Mark “Wayne” Young Three sons: Lance Boulanger, Jerrod Meier, and Cody Langston One daughter: Kristina Roberts Four grandchildren: Brittany Boulanger, Laura Meier, Blake, and Mason Devine Her mothers: Audrey Stone and Donna Graber Eight siblings: John, Kathy, Susan, David, Steve, Laurel, Fawn and Robin One brother in law: Randy Young Uncle: Ray Williford. And her special friend: Carol Snow The family will receive friends Wednesday June 3, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Pastor Wallace Billings officiating.

The family will meet on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Pine Orchard Cemetery for the graveside service. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Young family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

