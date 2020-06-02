Overturned Truck Slows I-40

Brad Jones 6 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 116 Views


Interstate 40 was at a stand still after a tractor trailer overturned at the usual spot of many in the past, the infamous 342 eastbound mile marker just starting down the Rockwood mountain. Then a tractor trailers hit the brakes hard avoiding a collision in front of his truck which then caused the brakes on that tractor trailer to catch fire as well as the trailer. No injuries in either of the tractor trailer accidents according to sources on the scene. Traffic was seen exiting at the Westel road exit and was sent through Rockwood to avoid the back-ups. Harriman Fire, West Roane County and Emergency Management responded to the scene to work both accidents. The interstate will be down to one lane much of the evening as it will take a while to get it cleared with the overturned tractor trailer and get it up right and removed from the scene. The THP is investigating and again no injuries in the interstate accidents at the 342 and 343 east bound lanes of I-40.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane State launches “Let’s Talk Tuesdays” program on campuses in June

Roane State Community College is launching a new initiative called “Let’s Talk Tuesdays” in order …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: