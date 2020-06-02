Overturned Truck Slows I-40



Interstate 40 was at a stand still after a tractor trailer overturned at the usual spot of many in the past, the infamous 342 eastbound mile marker just starting down the Rockwood mountain. Then a tractor trailers hit the brakes hard avoiding a collision in front of his truck which then caused the brakes on that tractor trailer to catch fire as well as the trailer. No injuries in either of the tractor trailer accidents according to sources on the scene. Traffic was seen exiting at the Westel road exit and was sent through Rockwood to avoid the back-ups. Harriman Fire, West Roane County and Emergency Management responded to the scene to work both accidents. The interstate will be down to one lane much of the evening as it will take a while to get it cleared with the overturned tractor trailer and get it up right and removed from the scene. The THP is investigating and again no injuries in the interstate accidents at the 342 and 343 east bound lanes of I-40.

