Two-Vehicle Accident leaves 4 hurt.

A two vehicle accident yesterday afternoon (Monday, June 1, 2020) on Highway 58 south of Kingston left four hurt. Trooper Matthew Armes says a 2008 Ford Ranger driven by 80-year-old Ronald Eugene Morton of Kingston pulled out into the path of an oncoming 1999 Cherokee Jeep operated by 26-year-old Betty S. Webb of Kingston. Morton, Webb and two passengers in the Jeep, 35-year-old Mitchell Lee Pogue of Kingston and a 6-year-old, were all injured in the crash. The report states charges are pending against Morton.
Tags 80 year old accident Hwy 58 kingston Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Armes
Check Also
Roane State launches “Let’s Talk Tuesdays” program on campuses in June
Roane State Community College is launching a new initiative called “Let’s Talk Tuesdays” in order …