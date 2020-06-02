Two-Vehicle Accident leaves 4 hurt.

Brad Jones 7 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 145 Views

A two vehicle accident yesterday afternoon (Monday, June 1, 2020) on Highway 58 south of Kingston left four hurt. Trooper Matthew Armes says a 2008 Ford Ranger driven by 80-year-old Ronald Eugene Morton of Kingston pulled out into the path of an oncoming 1999 Cherokee Jeep operated by 26-year-old Betty S. Webb of Kingston. Morton, Webb and two passengers in the Jeep, 35-year-old Mitchell Lee Pogue of Kingston and a 6-year-old, were all injured in the crash. The report states charges are pending against Morton.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane State launches “Let’s Talk Tuesdays” program on campuses in June

Roane State Community College is launching a new initiative called “Let’s Talk Tuesdays” in order …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: