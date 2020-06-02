ORT: UCOR deal extended by one year

(Oak Ridge Today) The UCOR contract to clean up federal sites in Oak Ridge has been extended one year to July 31, 2021, and the consideration of a new cleanup contract won’t be considered until November 2020 at the earliest. The UCOR contract could be extended one additional year, to July 31, 2022, using two six-month options, depending upon contractor performance and progress. Before the extension, UCOR’s contract had been scheduled to expire July 31, 2020.

UCOR works on cleanup projects for the U.S. Department of Energy at the East Tennessee Technology Park, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Y-12 National Security Complex. The work includes the demolition of old, contaminated buildings that are no longer used. The cleanup work is
called environmental management, or EM.

The cleanup work at East Tennessee Technology Park, which was closed in the mid-1980s, is expected to be mostly complete this year. The work will then shift to ORNL and Y-12, which are still operating and where some cleanup work is already under way.

