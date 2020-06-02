Anderson County Fair canceled due to pandemic

Brad Jones 9 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 73 Views

More than likely no surprise to anyone we now know that he Anderson County Fair Board announced Monday morning that the 2020 edition of the “Best Six days of Summer” will not be held this year due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fair had been scheduled for July 13th through the 18th and in a press release issued this morning, organizers said they were “hopeful to continue…Anderson County’s biggest social event, however after consulting with state and local leaders, we feel that canceling is in the best interest of the community.”

The release states that organizers determined that maintaining social distancing requirements would prove to be “difficult, if not impossible.”

Fair officials did vow in the release that the Anderson County Fair will return in the summer of 2021, “bigger and better” than ever.

There will not be a Secret City Festival this year, organizers said Thursday.

As first reported by Oak Ridge Today, on Thursday, the Secret City Festival board of directors who in April had announced that the festival, normally in June, would be postponed due to COVID-19, said Thursday that after exploring every option to have the festival in 2020, they have determined that they “cannot provide the level of excellence this year that [they] wish to.”

All vendors are being reimbursed, organizers said.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane State launches “Let’s Talk Tuesdays” program on campuses in June

Roane State Community College is launching a new initiative called “Let’s Talk Tuesdays” in order …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: