Roane State launches “Let’s Talk Tuesdays” program on campuses in June

Brad Jones News

Roane State Community College is launching a new initiative called “Let’s Talk Tuesdays” in order to get students the in-person assistance they need while campuses are operating remotely or with limited access.

College representatives will be set up in campus parking lots each Tuesday during the month of June from 10 a.m. until noon local time. Attendees should look for the pop-up tent at their location and follow any signage that is posted at the site. As part of this effort, staff members will be able to accept books and calculators borrowed from the library as well as books rented from the campus bookstore. They can also provide dual enrollment documents, answer student questions and more.

The events will be held on the following Tuesdays: June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30. All Roane State campus sites will participate with the exception of the Clinton Higher Education and Workforce Training Facility.

Roane State staff working these events will continue to abide by public health and safety guidelines, including the completion of a daily wellness screening before coming to campus, wearing face coverings and practicing enhanced hygiene when interacting with others.

Questions about these events can be emailed to Teresa Duncan, Roane State’s Vice President of Workforce and Community Development, at [email protected].

Roane State is a two-year college providing transfer programs, career-preparation programs and continuing education. Founded in 1971, the college has locations in Roane, Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, and Scott counties as well as a branch campus in Oak Ridge. For more information, visit www.roanestate.edu.

Remember, eligible adults can now attend Roane State tuition-free with the new Reconnect grant. Learn more at www.roanestate.edu/reconnect.

