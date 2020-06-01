Linda Diane Miller, Clinton

Check Also

Mr. James H. “Jim” Reid, age 92, a resident of the Whites Creek community of Spring City, Tennessee passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Rhea Medical Center, Dayton, Tennessee. He was born November 17, 1927 in Rhea County, Tennessee. Mr. Reid loved his church and was a lifetime member of Whites Creek Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee where he had taught Sunday School and led the singing. He was a retired Carpenter and a retired Dispatcher with the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Reid was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII and a member of the American Legion Post # 203 in Spring City, Tennessee. He was outgoing, friendly, and never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Reid and Susie Beria Tauzer Reid; wives, Arlene Reid and Martha Reid; granddaughter, Andrea Osborne Smith; sisters, Opal Reed, Ella Mae Reed, and Katherine Sharpe Thomas; brothers, Roy Reid, Ralph Reid, and Buford; and several other siblings who passed as children. Survivors include: Daughters:Linda Reid Osborne & husband, Art of Spring City, TN Mary L. Reid Robbins & husband, Forrest of Spring City, TN Grandchildren:Jeff Osborne Tina Robbins Great Grandchildren:Brandy Anderson, Dillan Osborne Great-Great Grandchildren:Autumn Anderson, Blaine Anderson, and Kylie Anderson And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends. Family and friends will meet on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for graveside services and interment with Rev. Hascue Carter and Rev. Roger Britton officiating. Full military honors will be given by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans organization of your choice or to the Whites Creek Baptist Church; 131 Abels Valley Road; Rockwood, TN 37854. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.