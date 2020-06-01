Tommy Charles, Harriman

Tommy Charles, age 81 of Harriman, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. Tommy was a member of Lakeview Baptist and served as a deacon for many years. He served in the National Guard at McGhee Tyson, and his unit was activated in France during the Berlin Wall Crisis. Tommy was a second generation of the papermill in Harriman, before being employed at AKZO Fortifil Fibers.

Tommy was preceded in death by Parents: Mack Garren and Mary Grace Charles Brothers: Bobby Mack and Clarence Gale Charles

Tommy is survived by His wife of 59 years: Carolyn Courtney Charles of Harriman, Tennessee Daughter: Melissa C. Shealy and husband Bo of Stockbridge, Georgia Son: Stephen Thomas Charles and wife Angela of Harriman, Tennessee Grandchildren: Courtney Raymond Brent Raymond Eli Charles Matthew Charles Great Grandchild: Eden Omoto Sister: Carolyn Hall and Husband Wayne of Apison, Tennessee Sister-in-law: Flo Charles of Kingston, Tennessee Ginger Nolan of Harriman, Tennessee Brother-in-law: Doug Courtney of Tampa, Florida

Graveside service 2 pm Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Lawnville Cemetery in Kingston, Tennessee with Pastor Greg Kelly officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Charles Family.

