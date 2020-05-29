BREAKING NEWS: Body of Roane Co. couple’s adopted son found at Halls home, warrant shows

STORY REPRINTED FROM OUR FRIENDS AT WVLT:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Deputies found a child’s body at a home in Halls according to a search warrant obtained by WVLT News on Friday. Investigators said the boy was adopted by the Roane County couple accused of starving and burying their adopted daughter.

Investigators returned to a Halls house with connections to a gruesome Roane County child abuse investigation / Source: (WVLT)

Investigators said both children were never reported dead and that the couple continued to receive money from the government.

On Thursday morning investigators returned to the scene of a Halls home linked to the Roane County coupled charged with abusing, starving and then burying their young daughter.

Officials from both Knox and Roane Counties were on the scene.

Neighbors told WVLT News Robert Grant the couple used to live at the home in Halls but moved out about three years ago.

WVLT News Reporter Robert Grant watched as officials spent the day carrying boxes and bags from the home. By early afternoon, officials backed a large white trailer into the driveway of the home, possibly to store collected evidence.

Neighbors said Wednesday evening they watched Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigate the home in Halls that property assessor officials said belongs to Michael Anthony Gray, Junior. Records indicate he’s the son of the Roane County couple charged in the death of their young daughter, who died after reportedly being kept confined to a basement for months and was fed only bread and water.

Michael Anthony Gray, Sr., 63, and Shirley Gray, 60, were charged after a three-day investigation led officers to find the skeletal remains of a child behind a home in Roane County. Investigators said the couple admitted that the 11-year-old girl had died in 2017, and they buried her in the backyard.

A neighbor told WVLT News that officials were at the home on Cedarbreeze Road in Halls early Saturday around 1:30 a.m. and that the coroner was on scene. Neighbors said they observed officials place something in the back of the coroner’s vehicle. They also said they saw one marked Knox County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Neighbors said that they remembered the Roane County couple living there before the son moved in.

Later that morning, neighbors said officials had equipment digging up the backyard. On Sunday, neighbors said officials were back and were taking things from the home.

The owner, Michael Anthony Gray, Junior, hung up when WVLT News called for information. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it has an active investigation but would not confirm further details.

Knox County Assistant District Attorney Sean McDermott told WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara, “Ethical rules prohibit the DA’s Office from commenting on a pending investigation.”

When WVLT News called Roane County DA Russell Johnson on Wednesday, his office said he was meeting with Knox County officials.

