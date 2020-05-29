BREAKING NEWS: Body of Roane Co. couple’s adopted son found at Halls home, warrant shows

Brad Jones 1 day ago Featured, News Leave a comment 387 Views

STORY REPRINTED FROM OUR FRIENDS AT WVLT:
https://www.wvlt.tv/content/news/Knox-Co-officials-investigating-home-linked-to-Roane-County-couple-570808011.html

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Deputies found a child’s body at a home in Halls according to a search warrant obtained by WVLT News on Friday. Investigators said the boy was adopted by the Roane County couple accused of starving and burying their adopted daughter.

Investigators returned to a Halls house with connections to a gruesome Roane County child abuse investigation / Source: (WVLT)

Investigators said both children were never reported dead and that the couple continued to receive money from the government.

On Thursday morning investigators returned to the scene of a Halls home linked to the Roane County coupled charged with abusing, starving and then burying their young daughter.

Officials from both Knox and Roane Counties were on the scene.

Neighbors told WVLT News Robert Grant the couple used to live at the home in Halls but moved out about three years ago.

WVLT News Reporter Robert Grant watched as officials spent the day carrying boxes and bags from the home. By early afternoon, officials backed a large white trailer into the driveway of the home, possibly to store collected evidence.

Neighbors said Wednesday evening they watched Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigate the home in Halls that property assessor officials said belongs to Michael Anthony Gray, Junior. Records indicate he’s the son of the Roane County couple charged in the death of their young daughter, who died after reportedly being kept confined to a basement for months and was fed only bread and water.

Michael Anthony Gray, Sr., 63, and Shirley Gray, 60, were charged after a three-day investigation led officers to find the skeletal remains of a child behind a home in Roane County. Investigators said the couple admitted that the 11-year-old girl had died in 2017, and they buried her in the backyard.

A neighbor told WVLT News that officials were at the home on Cedarbreeze Road in Halls early Saturday around 1:30 a.m. and that the coroner was on scene. Neighbors said they observed officials place something in the back of the coroner’s vehicle. They also said they saw one marked Knox County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Neighbors said that they remembered the Roane County couple living there before the son moved in.

Later that morning, neighbors said officials had equipment digging up the backyard. On Sunday, neighbors said officials were back and were taking things from the home.

The owner, Michael Anthony Gray, Junior, hung up when WVLT News called for information. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it has an active investigation but would not confirm further details.

Knox County Assistant District Attorney Sean McDermott told WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara, “Ethical rules prohibit the DA’s Office from commenting on a pending investigation.”

When WVLT News called Roane County DA Russell Johnson on Wednesday, his office said he was meeting with Knox County officials.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Breaking News: Possible 2nd Body Found in relation to the Gray Family

Story courtesy of David Ball Media Picture Courtesy of David Ball Media BREAKING: Possible 2nd …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: