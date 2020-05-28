Glenda Mildred Moore, Kingston

Glenda Mildred Moore, age 72 of Kingston, was born November 24, 1947. She passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Glenda attended David Lipscomb University in Nashville TN and obtained her Master’s Degree in Education at Tennessee Tech University. She enjoyed being an Elementary School teacher for many years. Glenda also referred to as Grandmother, loved and supported her son and grandchildren unconditionally. Both she and her son shared a special bond cheering on the Tennessee Volunteers in football and basketball. Glenda attended Shepard of the Hills Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rufe and Mildred Moore. She will be forever missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Marie Dunn, grandchildren Bailey, Isaac and Marisa, brother Alva (Brenda) Moore, and sister Patricia (Richard) Gipson, and special friend Brenda Noe.

The family will have a Graveside Service on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Kingston Memorial Gardens at 2:00 P.M.

