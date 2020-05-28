June Public Meetings

The County Board of Public Utilities will meet on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 5:30 pm in the conference room at the Waste Water Plant located at 123 Post Oak Valley Road, Rockwood.

The meeting is open to the public.

The Fire Board will meet on Tuesday, June 09, 2020 at 6:15 p.m. at the Office of Emergency Services located on Third St, Kingston.

The Fire Board will meet regularly on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 6:15 pm unless otherwise announced.

The meeting is open to the public.

The Budget Committee will meet on Friday, June 5, 2020 beginning at 9:00am in the Third Floor Conference Room.

The meetings are open to the public

