CLINTON PARKS AND RECREATION DEPT ANNOUNCES SOME FACILITIES OPENING FRIDAY

The following openings and closures will take effect Friday May 29th, 2020.

All walking trails and tennis courts will remain open with tennis courts still following current restrictions of individual use or doubles play with no large groups gathering. Athletic fields and/or ball fields will open to the public for individual or single team use with absolutely NO scrimmages or games or large groups gathering. The Horse Arena located at Jaycee Park will be open for individual use but will not permit any shows or events to take place at this time.

The Clinton Community Center, including the indoor pool and bowling alley, will remain closed to the public, as well as the indoor and outdoor basketball courts, splashpads, playgrounds, and pavilions in the parks.

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center has a tentative date for re-open on June 28th dependent on The State Museum.



Summer camp for essential city residents will begin on June 8th with applications being taken currently.



The Jaycee Pool will be closed this season for REPAIRS.



The annual Fourth of July event is canceled for this year. Instead,.. the city is hoping for a Labor Day weekend celebration, no details have been confirmed. Parks and Rec officials are encouraging citizens to safely participate in the celebration of our independence, by decorating your homes and sharing them with us using Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram with hashtag, #clintonchillandgrill



The City of Clinton, Parks and Recreation Department is committed to providing safe recreational facilities and activities for our community to utilize during the coronavirus pandemic. We ask that those using these spaces will adhere to social distancing requirements and are encouraged to use all precautions to make for a safe environment.



All parks and recreation facilities will be reevaluated in mid-June, dependent on the Governor’s orders for re-opening. As we transition into re-opening, please be patient and mindful as we all adhere to CDC guidelines and regulations concerning COVID-19 Pandemic.

