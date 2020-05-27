Breaking News: Possible 2nd Body Found in relation to the Gray Family

Story courtesy of David Ball Media

Picture Courtesy of David Ball Media

BREAKING: Possible 2nd body found dead and buried in relation to Michael Gray Sr.’s arrest! This time at a home in Knox County.

I have confirmed that the Knox County Sheriff’s office has an active investigation at the home of Michael Gray Jr. on Cedarbreeze Rd in Knoxville. He is the adult biological son of Michael Gray Sr.

A dispatch report shows that a “deceased person” report was made on Saturday morning. On top of that, several neighbors and anonymous sources told me they saw crews digging in the back yard of Mr. Gray Jr.’s home and taking what looked like human remains away. KCSO has not specifically confirmed that remains were found, but acknowledged they have investigation active on the Cedarbreeze property.

Michael Gray Jr. as of now, has not been charged, I spoke to him on the phone today. He said he didn’t want to talk about “it” It’s unclear of his involvement if at all, to this deceased person or the deceased child found at his dad’s home in Roane County.

His father and Shirley Gray were charged with several counts including child abuse, neglect and abuse of a corpse after authorities found a young girl buried on his property in a barn. Three other children were found alive and it appeared they were held against their will in cages and malnourished. This is a developing story.

By David Ball Media https://m.facebook.com/DavidBallMedia/

