Anthony Paul Fields Jr, Harriman

News Department 9 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 23 Views

Anthony Paul Fields, Jr., age 42, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence.  He was born Janaury 27, 1978 in Huntington, West Virginia and recently moved to Roane County.  He was a truck driver for Eagle Transport in Knoxville.  Anthony loved the outdoors fishing and being connected to nature.  He enjoyed working on cars and was a great mechanic.  He was also a beloved son who will be missed very much.  Preceded in death by his grandparents.  

SURVIVORS

Father & MotherAnthony & Lise Fields of St. Petersburg, FL
ChildrenEl’Lyssa, Nate, Libby, and J.D.
Step-brotherKyle Nalls of Tampa, FL
Step-sisterDevery Kerr & husband, Andrew of New York City, NY A host of extended family and friends

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements. 

About News Department

Check Also

Shirley Grace Brandenburg, Kingston

Shirley Grace Brandenburg age 84 of Kingston, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. She attended Victory Baptist Church. Shirley was a loving wife, grandmother and great grandmother. Shirley is survived by her husband William Brandenburg. Daughters; Mary O’ Grady and Teresa …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: