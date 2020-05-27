Michael Ray Baker, Oak Ridge

Michael Ray Baker age 68 is in the care of Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home. Michael passed away on May 25, 2020 at his home in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was born on October 21, 1951 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Lawrence and Blanche Baker. He was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School class of 1969 and attended Community Bible Church in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Michael worked many years as Site Director at Glenwood Elementary School in the Extended Child Care (ECC), he was known as Mister “B” to the children. Also he worked in the 70’s for the City of Oak Ridge, and most recently as a shuttle driver for Parkwest Medical Center. In earlier years of his life Michael was very active in bowling leagues and enjoyed recreational golfing and fishing and most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was also an avid fan of the University of Tennessee Athletics including football, basketball and Lady Vols softball.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; Lawrence Baker and Blanche Vaughn Baker; sister Ruth Georges; brother Larry W. Baker, mother in law Margaret (Peg) Barton; and brother in law William (Bill) Barton.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years Patricia A. Baker, children: Amy Baker Preuss, (Matt Preuss) of Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania; Aaron Baker of Minot North Dakota; and Derek Baker (Elizabeth [Liz] Gardner Baker)of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, grandchildren: Isaiah Baker, Cuylar Preuss, Alexis Tinker, Sara Preuss, Jacob Anthony, Gaberiel Ledford, and Noah Baker. Father in law: John L. Barton Jr. of Union City, Pennsylvania, brothers in law: John L. Barton III, Donald Barton, and Kyle Barton. Sisters in law: Barbara Sewell Baker (Larry), Laura (Lolly) Barton (William) Cathy Melnick, Barbara (Robert) Klakamp, Dianne (Ron) Alexander, Elaine (Jerry) Hersman, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be 6 pm -7 pm Thursday May 28, 2020 at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home with a memorial service at 7pm with Rev. Richard Hobbs officiating. Expressions of love may be made as a memorial to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) Online messages may be left for the family at www.martinfuneralhomeoakridge.com. Services entrusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home. 865-483-4341

