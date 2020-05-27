Sue Evans Foust Seeber, 83

News Department 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 29 Views

Sue Evans Foust Seeber, 83, went home to be with her Lord on May 26, 2020.  Sue died peacefully after a long, wonderful life filled with faith, family and love.  

Sue was born to Dave and Viola Evans of White Oak, TN on October 4, 1936. In addition to her parents, she is also proceeded in death by her step-mother Ethel Evans; her brothers-Everett, Garrett, Buster, Walter and Frank; and her sisters-Eloise Clark and Tommie Sutton. She is survived by her twin sister, Betty Sorrells of Clinton and sister Ann Summers of Virginia Beach.

Sue was married on October 30, 1955 to Wendell Foust.  They enjoyed 33 years of marriage before Wendell passed on October 15, 1988. She leaves behind their daughter, Tami Foust Bright (Bruce) of Raleigh, NC; granddaughters, Laura and Kimberly; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Sue later married Earl Seeber and gained 3 loving step-children: Gary Seeber (Tammey), Gail Copeland (Jerry), Linda Miller (Tony) and many grandchildren and great- grandchildren, all surviving.  Sue was a member of Valley View Baptist Church and will be fondly remembered by her church family there and Hillvale Baptist Church as well as many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Family and friends may call at their convenience on Thursday May, 28, 2020 from 3:00-6:00PM at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. The family will have a private funeral service. Interment will be held at the Hillvale Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00AM. www.holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

Shirley Grace Brandenburg, Kingston

Shirley Grace Brandenburg age 84 of Kingston, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. She attended Victory Baptist Church. Shirley was a loving wife, grandmother and great grandmother. Shirley is survived by her husband William Brandenburg. Daughters; Mary O’ Grady and Teresa …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: