Merle Gunter, 91

Mrs. Merle Gunter, age 91, of the Mossy Grove community, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at the home of her daughter. Merle was born in Jonesville, VA to John and Jesse Coffman. She married Elwood Gunter of Lancing, and together they owned and operated Gunters Grocery in the Petros community for many years.

Merle was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wartburg. She was preceded in death by her husband: Elwood Gunter. Her parents, John and Jesse Coffman. And three brothers: Ben, Roscoe, and Chester Coffman. She is survived by her daughter: Linda Gail Bowling of Rockwood. Her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Nita Gunter of Mossy Grove. Two sisters: Dorothy Englelauf of Eatonton, Georgia and Brenda Ashburn of Staunton, Illinois. Three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will meet Thursday morning, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Wartburg City Cemetery for graveside services with Bro. Roy Langley officiating. Friends may come by the funeral home Wednesday May 27, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 to sign the register book.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Gunter family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

