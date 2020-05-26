Merle Gunter, 91

News Department 24 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 101 Views

Mrs. Merle Gunter, age 91, of the Mossy Grove community, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at the home of her daughter. Merle was born in Jonesville, VA to John and Jesse Coffman. She married Elwood Gunter of Lancing, and together they owned and operated Gunters Grocery in the Petros community for many years.

Merle was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wartburg. She was preceded in death by her husband: Elwood Gunter. Her parents, John and Jesse Coffman. And three brothers: Ben, Roscoe, and Chester Coffman. She is survived by her daughter: Linda Gail Bowling of Rockwood. Her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Nita Gunter of Mossy Grove. Two sisters: Dorothy Englelauf of Eatonton, Georgia and Brenda Ashburn of Staunton, Illinois. Three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will meet Thursday morning, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Wartburg City Cemetery for graveside services with Bro. Roy Langley officiating. Friends may come by the funeral home Wednesday May 27, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 to sign the register book.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Gunter family.

About News Department

Check Also

Shirley Grace Brandenburg, Kingston

Shirley Grace Brandenburg age 84 of Kingston, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. She attended Victory Baptist Church. Shirley was a loving wife, grandmother and great grandmother. Shirley is survived by her husband William Brandenburg. Daughters; Mary O’ Grady and Teresa …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: