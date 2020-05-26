Shirley Grace Brandenburg, Kingston

News Department 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 49 Views

Shirley Grace Brandenburg age 84 of Kingston, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. She attended Victory Baptist Church. Shirley was a loving wife, grandmother and great grandmother.

Shirley is survived by her husband William Brandenburg. Daughters; Mary O’ Grady and Teresa Stinson. Sons; James Dennis O’Grady, Michael Patrick O” Grady and Christopher Andrew O’Grady. Brother, William Adcox. Eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

There will be a private Memorial Service planned for a later date.   Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston is serving the Bradenburg family.  

About News Department

Check Also

Merle Gunter, 91

Mrs. Merle Gunter, age 91, of the Mossy Grove community, passed away Monday, May 25, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: