Shirley Grace Brandenburg, Kingston

Shirley Grace Brandenburg age 84 of Kingston, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. She attended Victory Baptist Church. Shirley was a loving wife, grandmother and great grandmother.

Shirley is survived by her husband William Brandenburg. Daughters; Mary O’ Grady and Teresa Stinson. Sons; James Dennis O’Grady, Michael Patrick O” Grady and Christopher Andrew O’Grady. Brother, William Adcox. Eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

There will be a private Memorial Service planned for a later date. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston is serving the Bradenburg family.

