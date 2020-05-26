Tony Kurt Price, Clinton

Tony Kurt Price age 57, of Clinton went home to be with his heavenly father on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his residence. Tony was born December 17, 1962 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee and was a member of Second Baptist Church. Tony was a world-class welder at Senior Flexonics Pathway Division for many years. Tony loved spending time with his family and being Papaw to his sweet granddaughter. Throughout his life he enjoyed playing golf and watching the Tennessee Vols.

Tony is survived by:

Devoted wife of 37 years, Jane Price of Clinton; son, Nicholas Price & wife Ariel of Heiskell; daughter, Laura Kaitlyn Viles & husband Josh of Richmond, VA; grandchild, Adalyn Price; mother, Betty Ann Blalock of Sevierville; father, Loy Price & wife Audrey of Gatlinburg; brothers, Keith Price & wife Roberta of Lenoir City, Roger Price & wife Lewayne of Dandridge, Ronnie Price & wife Julie of Beaverton, OR, Scott Price & wife Sherry of Gatlinburg; many nieces and nephews; best friend, Mike Laverdieve

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Grandview Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Second Baptist Church, building fund, 777 Public Safety Lane, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

