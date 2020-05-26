Marla Kay (Shepperson) Peddicord, 63

Mrs. Marla Kay (Shepperson) Peddicord, age 63, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home. Most people did not know that she was mostly a housewife, but also a CNA for home health care, Census, Nanny and housekeeper. She excelled in each endeavor to be very proficient in every job she did and still maintained her home and a happy and loving husband. Her entire life she had a burden for helping underprivileged people along her path. She gave her time and money to bring even a little joy to these families’ lives for well over 33 years. She was considered by her friends to be very loyal. She loved trout fishing to fill the rest of her time. She was born again in September 1999 and is of the Baptist faith following at heart the King James Bible. She nannied for Noah & Ingrid Banales and daughter Marianna Banales. She will be missed dearly by her husband and the families she impacted with her Nanny work.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Leslie and Bettie Shepperson; brothers: Larry Garner and Marlon Shepperson; and sister: Linda Bell. She is survived by:

Husband: Tony Peddicord Rockwood,TN

Step-son: Chris (Misty) Peddicord Harriman, TN

Daughters: Michelle Charles Anderson, Indiana

Davida Carmack Anderson, Indiana

Sisters: Carla (Bill) Sweet Florida

Charla (Andy) Conneley Anderson, Indiana

Step-Granddaughter: Ivory Peddicord Harriman, TN

Special Friend: Derek Limburg

Family and friends will meet at Evans Mortuary Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. and follow in precession at 11:00 a.m. to Roane Memorial Gardens and interment will follow. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Marla Peddicord.

