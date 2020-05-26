James Hardy Lewis, Rockwood

Mr. James Hardy Lewis, age 91 of Rockwood, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 25th, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on February 26th, 1929 in Roane County, TN. He was a deacon at the New Vision Word of Faith Church in Rockwood, TN. He loved to fish and hunt, and he also loved to play the guitar. He was a beekeeper as well. He was preceded in death by his parents: Leonard Lewis and Mary Kate Roberts Lewis; Wife: Hattie Sherrill Lewis; and sisters: Jessie Sims, Mattie Lovelace, Martha Jolly, Imogene Goddard, and Ida Mae Lewis. He is survived by:

Daughters: Barbara Roberts of Spring City, TN

Cathy Waldo of Spring City, TN

Sharon Lowe of Kingston, TN

Teresa Lewis of Cleveland, TN

Anita Lewis

Joyce Hendrickson of Harriman, TN

Several grandchildren and great grandchildren

And many other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Bro. Jimmy Willis and Bro. Dudley Evans officiating. Graveside and interment will be held on Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at 11:00 am ET at Haley’s Grove Cemetery in Crab Orchard, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Hardy Lewis.

