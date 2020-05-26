Calvin Coolidge Cooper, Fort Lauderdale

Calvin Coolidge Cooper, age 93 of Fort Lauderdale, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

He is survived by:​​Edith Cooper, Spouse​Jeffrey and Jane Cooper, Son and Daughter-in-law​Jenny and Mark Peters, Daughter and Son-in-law​Russell Cooper, Predeceased Son​Myrna Cooper, Daughter-in-law​Michelle and Paul Bennear, Grandchild​Bethany and Benny Chiara, Grandchild​Amanda and Greg McLoud, Grandchild​Amy and Joshua Kolbenschlag, Grandchild​Danielle Cooper, Grandchild​Jessica Cooper, Grandchild​Great Grandchildren: Sierra, Riley, Caroline, Angel, Justice, Elijah, Connor and Caleb.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Zion Cemetery immediately following.

