Roane County Schools will provide Free Summer Meals to kids

Brad Jones 8 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 76 Views

According to The Roane Board of Education, Roane County Schools will be providing free summer breakfast and lunch for children 18 and under every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from May 27 to July 31. There is no registration required. The School System’s Facebook page details that parents can pick up fresh, delicious, nutritious, Grab and Go meals at Midtown and Kingston Elementary Schools, Midway High, and Oliver Springs High Schools. Outside of the schools mentioned other areas are Pine Hills Park, Triangle Park, Meadowview Park, Riverfront Park, Fiske Heights in Harriman, Courtney Square Apartments in Rockwood, also in the Rockwood area at the Deer Run Apartments, Evans Heights Apartments and the Rockwood Community Center. In Kingston at The Kingston Four and Kingston City Park. Again the dates and times will be every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from May 27 to July 31.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

ACS to implement “Scholastic Return to Action Plan” beginning June 1st

Starting on June 1st, Anderson County School officials have announced the system will be starting …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: