Roane County Schools will provide Free Summer Meals to kids

According to The Roane Board of Education, Roane County Schools will be providing free summer breakfast and lunch for children 18 and under every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from May 27 to July 31. There is no registration required. The School System’s Facebook page details that parents can pick up fresh, delicious, nutritious, Grab and Go meals at Midtown and Kingston Elementary Schools, Midway High, and Oliver Springs High Schools. Outside of the schools mentioned other areas are Pine Hills Park, Triangle Park, Meadowview Park, Riverfront Park, Fiske Heights in Harriman, Courtney Square Apartments in Rockwood, also in the Rockwood area at the Deer Run Apartments, Evans Heights Apartments and the Rockwood Community Center. In Kingston at The Kingston Four and Kingston City Park. Again the dates and times will be every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from May 27 to July 31.
Tags Every Monday Free Summer Meals Friday No Registration Roane County Schools Wednesday
Check Also
ACS to implement “Scholastic Return to Action Plan” beginning June 1st
Starting on June 1st, Anderson County School officials have announced the system will be starting …