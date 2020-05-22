Paul Gene Richards, Clinton

Paul Gene Richards, 82, of Clinton, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Alexander Guest House Senior Living in Oak Ridge.

He was born July 25, 1937 in Lafollette, TN, the son of Herbert B. and Loraine Davis Richards.

Paul graduated from Oak Ridge High School in the class of 1956.

He served in the US Navy from 1959 to 1962 as a Radarman on the USS Seminole and retired from the US Postal Service in 1992. In earlier years he played on the Oak Ridge Post Office softball team.

He was of the Baptist faith, an avid fisherman and woodworker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Shelby Johnson Richards in 1998, sister, Anna Lou Richards and brother, Mike Richards.

He is survived by two daughters, Anna Waldroup and husband Greg and Paula Headrick and husband Greg, all of Clinton; girlfriend of 21 years, Nancy Trammell of Halls; 4 grandchildren, Kristen Way and husband Daniel of Kingsport, Bradley Ray of Knoxville, DeAnna Sharp and husband Eric of Powell and Lauren Headrick of Nashville and 1 great-granddaughter, Lily Way.

Family and friends will meet for a graveside service on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 2:00pm at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton. Pastor Larry Moore will officiate. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation (kidneyfund.org).



Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

