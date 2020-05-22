Memorial Day ceremonies canceled in Roane this Monday

For the first time in decades, area Memorial Day ceremonies at local cemeteries have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Jim Ryans, Commander of the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the American Legion Post #50 in Rockwood have announced that unfortunately due to COVID -19 they will not conduct the local ceremonies at various locations this year. After consulting with county leaders it was decided that the risk is just to great for many of the senior citizens who come out to honor those Military that made the ultimate sacrifice. This is the first time the local honors have been cancelled outside of inclement weather. The next event to honor servicemen will be Veterans day and at that time in November, the agencies hope to make it bigger and better this year due to having to cancel the Memorial Day Ceremonies.

