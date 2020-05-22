ACS to implement “Scholastic Return to Action Plan” beginning June 1st

Brad Jones 12 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 180 Views

Starting on June 1st, Anderson County School officials have announced the system will be starting what they are calling their “Scholastic Return to Action Plan.”

In a message posted on the system’s website, school leaders say that “in an effort to make this plan as all-inclusive as possible, Anderson County administrators have collaborated with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials to create a comprehensive
plan to ensure the health and safety of all involved.”

The plan, which you can find by following a link www.acs.ac, includes guidelines and procedures for students, staff, parents and coaches to follow to ensure the “absolute most safe environment while participating in
scholastic activities.”

The only firm date associated with the plan thus far is the beginning date for it’s implementation, June 1st. The aim of the plan, according to the four-page document, is to “position ACS for a return to normal scholastic activities in the fall…and extracurricular activities, while maintaining a safe and healthy environment.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

ORT: Secret City Festival canceled

As probably no surprise, but unfortunate, there will not be a Secret City Festival this …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: