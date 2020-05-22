ACS to implement “Scholastic Return to Action Plan” beginning June 1st

Starting on June 1st, Anderson County School officials have announced the system will be starting what they are calling their “Scholastic Return to Action Plan.”

In a message posted on the system’s website, school leaders say that “in an effort to make this plan as all-inclusive as possible, Anderson County administrators have collaborated with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials to create a comprehensive

plan to ensure the health and safety of all involved.”

The plan, which you can find by following a link www.acs.ac, includes guidelines and procedures for students, staff, parents and coaches to follow to ensure the “absolute most safe environment while participating in

scholastic activities.”

The only firm date associated with the plan thus far is the beginning date for it’s implementation, June 1st. The aim of the plan, according to the four-page document, is to “position ACS for a return to normal scholastic activities in the fall…and extracurricular activities, while maintaining a safe and healthy environment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

